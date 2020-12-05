COVID-19 positivity rate sits near 5% statewide

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New York now sits at a 4.99% positivity rate. This time last month, that number was nearly half that. The week of November 8 - November 14, we saw a rate of 2.86% statewide.
Currently, the positive testing rate in all focus zones is 6.17%, everywhere else in the state, it is 4.59%.
215,401 tests were administered throughout New York Friday, 10,761 of those tests came back positive.
69 COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed on Friday. The state total now sits at 27,089.
Statewide, there are currently 4,318 hospitalizations across 56 counties. 621 of those hospitalizations are newly admitted, 825 are in the ICU, and 435 in the ICU are with intubation.
“I understand New Yorkers may be feeling COVID fatigue, especially now that we have entered the holiday season and the first batch of vaccines is a couple weeks away, but if there was ever a time to double down and be vigilant, it’s now,” Governor Cuomo said.
“We continue to implement our data-driven winter plan and we are laser focused on making sure New York’s hospitals have enough capacity. What’s troubling is we are seeing a new trend where the majority of cases are traced to households and private gatherings. The federal government continues to overlook the black, brown, and poor communities in its vaccine plan and hasn’t provided the funding necessary for the states to administer it. These are real problems, and if left unaddressed they could undermine the effectiveness of the entire program. While we won’t stop fighting until these problems are addressed, New Yorkers need to do their part too. They already did the best job in the country the first time around, going from the highest infection rate to one of the lowest, and I have no doubt if we continue to stay smart, we will get through this together — stronger, tougher and more loving than before.”
