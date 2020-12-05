Doris S. Harris, 88, of Lowville

Doris was born on August 24, 1932 in the town of New Bremen, a daughter of the late Herman and Rozella Brothers Schulz. She attended Beaver River Central School. She married Kenneth A. Lyndaker, and worked alongside Kenny in the woods and driving truck. The marriage later ended in divorce. She married Louis Pokorny, and the couple owned and operated Pokorny Trucking in Beaver Falls. Doris was President of the company and ran the office. The couple later divorced. Doris was a longtime caregiver for her mother until her passing. She worked for Lewis County Department of Social Services as Community Services Aide and for Lewis County Office for the Aging as a Home Visitation Aide. On November 24, 2001, she married Leonard Harris at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Mr. Harris died November 29, 2007.