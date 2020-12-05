Doris S. Harris, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doris S. Harris, 88, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
She is survived by four daughters and their husbands, Cindy and Jeff Eaton of Croghan; Kathy and Mark Wiebe of Oklahoma City, OK; Sheila and John Zehr of Castorland; Janine and Henry Grunert of Lowville; two sons and their wives, Lauren and Kay Lyndaker of Lowville; Robert and Debra Lyndaker of Beaver Falls; five step-daughters, Dr. Bethany Harris and David Back, Safety Harbor, FL; Sarah Davis, Sackets Harbor; Debra and Jay Gross, Oldsmar, FL; Celia Harris, Belmont, MA; Dr. Rachel Harris Orgel and Seth Orgel, Baton Rouge, LA; a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Beth Schulz of Beaver Falls; a sister, Jennie Gerber of Bluffton, IN; 18 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Leonard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Lois Schulz, Carl and Irene Schulz, Vernon and Yasmine “Dickie” Schulz, Norman and Mary Schulz; and a brother-in-law, Lee Gerber.
Doris was born on August 24, 1932 in the town of New Bremen, a daughter of the late Herman and Rozella Brothers Schulz. She attended Beaver River Central School. She married Kenneth A. Lyndaker, and worked alongside Kenny in the woods and driving truck. The marriage later ended in divorce. She married Louis Pokorny, and the couple owned and operated Pokorny Trucking in Beaver Falls. Doris was President of the company and ran the office. The couple later divorced. Doris was a longtime caregiver for her mother until her passing. She worked for Lewis County Department of Social Services as Community Services Aide and for Lewis County Office for the Aging as a Home Visitation Aide. On November 24, 2001, she married Leonard Harris at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Mr. Harris died November 29, 2007.
Doris was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, where she was very active serving as an Elder, Sunday school superintendent, was member of the sewing circle and cleaned the church. Daily devotions and prayers were an important part of her life. She was chairperson for Red Cross blood drives in Beaver Falls.
Doris enjoyed bowling with several area teams and taught bowling many years ago. She bowled until she was 84 years old. Doris was an avid sports fan of her children, grandchildren, and the New York Yankees. She spent hours playing card games with her children and their friends.
The funeral will be held privately at First Mennonite Church with Ed Steckly, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the First Mennonite Cemetery. Doris’ funeral video will be shared on the First Mennonite Church Facebook page in the afternoon of December 12, 2020. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
