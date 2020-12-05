One Watertown family is in the giving spirit, transformed their yard for Santa

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With three left weeks until Christmas, one Watertown family is making sure kids have a chance to tell Santa what they want.
If you passed the intersection of Chestnut St. and Sherman St., you may have come across a yard lit up in preparation for Santa’s arrival.
Once Santa rolled up, neighborhood children were able to talk to him and tell him what they wanted for Christmas! They were also given some special goodies.
Sunny Finn, whose family put this together, says it’s something the community needs right now.
“Especially with everything with COVID going on, everybody’s been kind of down-spirited when this is the holiday to be kind of up-spirited. So, I think just putting a little bit of happiness back into the atmosphere is something important right now,” said Sunny.
The Finn family hopes to do this again next Saturday. They say they are also accepting donations for local blessing boxes.
