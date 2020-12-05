Part of Carthage street closed after crash

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Part of West Street in Carthage was closed Saturday afternoon because of a crash near Carthage Area hospital.
7 News producer Ashley Seybolt, on scene, said a vehicle struck a utility pole as it was rounding a curve and went off the road into a ditch. National Grid crews were working to stabilize the pole so the vehicle could be moved.
The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked.
Traffic was being rerouted Saturday afternoon at Rogers Crossing Road.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.