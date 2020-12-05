Suzanne Capone, 84, formerly of Watertown

Sue was born in Watertown on October 20, 1936, daughter of Leonard and Hilda (LaChance) LaLonde and was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School. On June 30, 1956 she married Myron J. Capone at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church where she was a former communicant. Myron died on September 22, 2005. Sue retired as a supervisor for the NY Telephone Company.