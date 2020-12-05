WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Suzanne Capone, 84, formerly of Watertown passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in Massachusetts where she has lived for the past 10 years.
Sue was born in Watertown on October 20, 1936, daughter of Leonard and Hilda (LaChance) LaLonde and was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School. On June 30, 1956 she married Myron J. Capone at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church where she was a former communicant. Myron died on September 22, 2005. Sue retired as a supervisor for the NY Telephone Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Capone and her two children – Christopher and Alexandria; son, Gregory Capone and family; twin sister Nancy and husband Gregory Britz.
Along with her husband, Myron, Suzanne was predeceased by one brother, Robert LaLonde, and three sisters Sally Tierney, Barbara LeBerre and Jane Dermady.
Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Suzanne’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Private graveside prayers will be held at Glenwood Cemetery next spring.
