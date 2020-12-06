Copenhagen man faces numerous charges following early Saturday morning traffic stop

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Copenhagen man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says James R Chartrand, 41, of Copenhagen was pulled over in the Village of Lowville just before 5 AM Saturday.
The traffic stop was the result of a reported stolen blue Ford F-150 that left the Town of Watson heading towards Lowville. Officials say Chartrand was stopped for matching the vehicle description.
They also say they found Chartrand to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated.
Chartrand was processed at the Lewis County Public Safety Building where sheriff’s deputies say he refused to provide a breath sample.
Chartrand was issued tickets for possession of an open container and refusal to submit to a breath screening.
He was released on his own recognizance.
On Sunday, however, Chartrand received additional charges for the events that sheriff’s deputies say transpired just 30 minutes before his arrest Saturday.
Officials say Sunday’s arrest stems from a report that Chartrand subjected a female to unwanted sexual contact and then illegally gaining entrance into the victim’s home in the town of Watson around 4:20 AM Saturday.
Chartrand faces charges for 2nd Degree Burglary, a class “C” felony, 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, a class “D” felony, and 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Chartrand was arraigned in the Town of West Turin CAP Court and released under Lewis County Probation supervision to await further court proceedings.
