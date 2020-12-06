Cuomo on COVID-19 Sunday: “This is a war and we continue to adapt”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly. Governor Cuomo said the rate on Saturday dropped to 4.71% from 4.99% Friday.
The current positivity rate in focus zones is 6.22%, which is an increase from what was reported Friday (6.17%).
All other areas the positivity rate is 4.24%, a decrease from Friday (4.59%).
Another 648 are in the hospital across 55 counties. There are currently 4,442 in the state being hospitalized. 850 are in the ICU, 464 with intubation.
There were 56 COVID-19 related deaths in New York State Saturday, that total climbs to 27,149.
“COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, Upstate and downstate. As we “This is a war and we continue to adapt to the enemy by making decisions based on data and science — not opinion and fear,” Governor Cuomo said.
“We’re closely monitoring hospital capacity and have implemented triggers to ensure hospitals have what they need. The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined. Public health experts agree households and private gatherings are a major driver of transmission right now, demonstrating once again that it is our actions that determine the infection rate. We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together.”
