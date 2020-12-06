Evans Mills Primary going fully remote, staff member tests positive for COVID-19

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Indian River Central School District (IRCSD) says Evans Mills Primary students will be switching to fully remote learning through at least Tuesday, December 8th. This impacts students in Cohorts A and Z.
The district says Lewis County Public Health informed them on Saturday that a staff member at Evans Mills Primary tested positive for COVID-19.
The school’s decision to teach students from home is due to the potential COVID-19 exposure of staff and students at Evans Mills Primary.
IRCSD says a decision will be made after the two day remote learning period as to when students can return to campus.
You can read the school’s full statement below:
