Evans Mills Primary going fully remote, staff member tests positive for COVID-19
December 6, 2020

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Indian River Central School District (IRCSD) says Evans Mills Primary students will be switching to fully remote learning through at least Tuesday, December 8th. This impacts students in Cohorts A and Z.

The district says Lewis County Public Health informed them on Saturday that a staff member at Evans Mills Primary tested positive for COVID-19.

The school’s decision to teach students from home is due to the potential COVID-19 exposure of staff and students at Evans Mills Primary.

IRCSD says a decision will be made after the two day remote learning period as to when students can return to campus.

Indian River Central School District was informed today by Lewis County Public Health of a positive case of COVID-19...

