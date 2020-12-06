Mary J. Ladoceour, 80, of Waddington

Mary was a member of the American Legion Post No. 420 in Waddington, NY. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and was also an avid woodworker. A very talented hard worker that loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Those who wish to share memorial contributions may do so with the American Breast Cancer Association; PO Box 2421, Huntington, New York, 11743. Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences and memories of Mary by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com