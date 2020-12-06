Mary J. Ladoceour, 80, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary J. Ladoceour, age 80, passed away Friday afternoon, December 4, 2020 at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice. As per Mary’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday 11:00 A.M. December 11. 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, Waddington with Rev. Msgr. Robert H. Aucoin officiating. Burial to take place in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington. Those who will be in attendance, must practice social distancing and face coverings will be observed.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.
Mary is survived by one son, Michael J. and Bonnie Ladoceour of Tupper Lake, NY and three daughters; Patti Olmstead of Waddington, NY; Susan and Barry Strate of Canton, NY; Sandra Ladoceour and companion Linda Seeley of Ogdensburg, NY. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mary was predeceased by her brother Charles “Lorne” and a sister Cavelle Condlin along with a great-grandson, Joseph “Little Joe” Olmstead Jr.
Mary was born on August 6, 1940 in Waddington the daughter of Charles W. and Paulene (Burell) Condlin. She was a graduate of Madrid-Waddington Central School in 1958. She later married John Ladoceour on August 8, 1959 at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington, NY. The marriage later ended in divorce in 1972. She was employed as a machine operator working for Standard Shade Roller Company in Ogdensburg from 1972 until its closer in 1996. She was later employed at various positions until her retirement in 2003.
Mary was a member of the American Legion Post No. 420 in Waddington, NY. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and was also an avid woodworker. A very talented hard worker that loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Those who wish to share memorial contributions may do so with the American Breast Cancer Association; PO Box 2421, Huntington, New York, 11743. Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences and memories of Mary by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.