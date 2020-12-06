57 new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-county region Sunday

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) -St. Lawrence County is reporting 28 new positive COVID-19 cases, with 9 hospitalizations which brings the total cases there to 1,183.
The remaining metrics will be updated on Monday, December 7th.
Lewis County reports 4 new cases, their total is now 400. Out of that number 85 are active, 311 have recovered, and 4 have died due to the virus.
444 are in quarantine with another 85 in isolation.
Hospitalizations have decreased by 2 in the last 24 hours. There are currently 9 in the hospital.
There are 10 test results pending in Lewis County.
Jefferson County reports 25 new cases, the lowest one-day number since late last month. Their total now sits at 1,039.
Out of that 1,039, 238 cases are active, 796 have recovered, 5 have died.
There are currently 1,357 in mandatory quarantine with an additional 498 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 475 were domestic travelers and 23 traveled internationally.
Another 233 are in mandatory isolation.
To sum that up, over 2,000 in Jefferson County are being told to stay home.
5 are currently hospitalized.
Jefferson County Public Health reminds you that free COVID-19 testing is available.
Samaritan Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital are planning to do mass testing for free on Monday and Tuesday. It’s drive-thru style and you can sign up for a time slot online or over the phone.
To learn more, call Samaritan’s resource line at 315-755-3100. You can also read our previous story for more details on the testing event.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
