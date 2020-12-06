Pamelia man charged with stealing over $1500 from Watertown Lowe’s

By 7 News Staff | December 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 6:06 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Pamelia man has been arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s in the Town of Watertown.

Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputies say 51-year-old Mark Brown committed Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree back in early November.

Officials say Brown took more than $600 worth of merchandise off of store shelves and returned it for store credit.

Deputies say Brown then proceeded to steal nearly $860 worth of battery-operated tools.

In total, officials say Brown stole a little more than $1,500 from the store.

Brown is due to appear in Town of Watertown Court on December 17th.

