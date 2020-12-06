Zeletta A. George, 57, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zeletta A. George, 57, of County Route 194, passed away, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home.
Born on November 19, 1963 in Akron, OH, she was a daughter of Donald and Dorothy Brillhart and she attended local schools in OH.
Zeletta married Robert W. George in Akron, OH, in 1997.
She was a chef for Tasty Home Cookin, Sarasota, FL and various other establishments.
Zeletta loved music and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Robert W.; three sons, Michael Brillhart, Akron, OH, Stephen Joseph Rose, Conneaut, OH and Robert W. George, Jr. and his fiancée, Jillian Wagner, Antwerp, NY; 5 grandchildren; a brother, William Brillhart and his companion, Dawn, Barberton, OH; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, a son, Scotty Rose, and three brothers, David, Ronnie and John Brillhart all passed away previously.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.