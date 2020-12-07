Classic Movie Blog - Christmas in Connecticut

Christmas in Connecticut was released in 1945 and Stanwyck plays one of her archetype characters: smart, ambitious, hard-working—yet very--single career girl, Elizabeth Lane. She is a popular food and domestic writer, who has fabricated a life, including a husband, child and idyllic farm for her domestic column. Oh, and she cannot cook at all, so she enlists a chef in her neighborhood in New York City, Felix (played by S.Z Sakall) to supply the recipes. Her magazine editor played by Robert Shayne, of course is on the trick, but her publisher, uptight, irascible, Alexander Yardley (Sydney Greenstreet) is not. This poses a problem when a WAC nurse arranges for a decorated returning WWII soldier (Dennis Morgan) to meet Elizabeth Lane at her perfect Connecticut farm for dinner at Christmas. Luckily, a longtime admirer, who Elizabeth has no romantic interest in, is the very rich John Sloan (Reginald Gardnier) he offers to provide the life, the house, everything to save her job—if only she will marry him. Even though she doesn’t love him, she’s desperate, so she agrees.