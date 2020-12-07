A couple of chilly days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be unseasonably cold for the next couple of days.
It will be mostly cloudy Monday and mostly sunny on Tuesday.
Highs will only be in the upper 20s both days.
Temperatures return to more average levels after that.
We’ll have a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s both days.
It will be mostly cloudy Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a small chance of rain on Sunday.
It will be around 40 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, and the low 40s on Sunday.
