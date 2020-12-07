Donald J. Altmire, 60, of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald J. Altmire, 60, of 24221 Lester Road, Felts Mills, passed away December 6, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center with his family at his side while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on November 25, 1960 in Watertown, son of Donald F. and Valetta Burrows Altmire, he graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1979.
During high school he worked with his father at the family junk yard in Felts Mills. A short time following his graduation Donnie began working full time and transformed the business into Altmire’s Used Auto & Truck Parts. He and his father continued to work side by side and grow a successful business.
He married Sara J. Parker of the Parker Family Farms LTD in Chaumont, NY on September 17, 1983 at the Chaumont Presbyterian Church. The couple resided in Felts Mills where Sara owned and operated Sara’s Salon and later owned and operated CYLA Beauty Academy LLC in Black River.
When Donnie was younger he enjoyed dirt racing at Can Am Speedway. Then he got his two sons into Go Cart racing. He would become their crew chief and main supporter as they traveled all over NYS racing and climbing the racing circuit eventually moving up to Legend Cars and Pro Late Models. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, was a NY Yankees fan, watching the tv show MASH, and most of all spending time with his sons and grandchildren.
Among his survivors are his wife, Sara J., his two sons and daughter in law, Colby H. (Courtney) Altmire and Caylan T. Altmire, his two grandchildren, Cyla and Cade, and loving parents Donald F. and Valetta Altmire , all of Felts Mills. He is also survived by his six siblings, Reginald (Marilyn) Altmire, Croghan, Susanne Leeder and her companion, Bill Burnett, of Black Lake, Barbara Siver, Felts Mills, Thomas (Diane) Altmire, of Watertown, JoAnne Bura, Felts Mills, Virginia (Kevin) Valentia, of Michigan; his brother’s and sister’s in law, Gary (Cathy) Parker, Chaumont, Sue (Chip) Virkler, Lowville, Sally Parker, Chaumont, Sheila Goutremout and her companion Brian Knapp, Cape Vincent, Sandy ( John) Middlestate, Rodman; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother Richard “Ricky” Altmire who passed away in 1999, a brother in law, William Bura and his beloved dog, Fancy “Fance”.
Calling hours will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday December 9th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601
