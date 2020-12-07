Donald Ray Johnson, 85, of Gouverneur

Don was an operating engineer, working on heavy equipment operation and road construction for most of his career. He had 60 years of service with the Local International Union Operating Engineers, Local 545. Early in his career he worked on several historical undertakings to include the St. Lawrence Seaway Project, the Niagara Falls Power Project, the St. Lawrence Robert Moses Power Dam, the Gilboa Dam Power Project, and the St. Joe Mineral Mines. Later in his career he worked many years for McKenna Paving in Norwood. He also worked together with Mike Shippee and Roy Young with their Tar Heels Paving Company. He was a jack of all trades and a bit of a workaholic. He always kept himself busy, offering his help to anyone who needed it. He was never one to sit still. When Don took a break from his work, he and Cynthia would head out to the front porch of their home around 4 pm to split a beer, always with an open invite for friends and neighbors to join them. As a father, he patiently took the time to teach each one of his children the skillsets to be independent by passing on his knowledge of carpentry, auto mechanics, electrical wiring, and the mindset that when you do something, you do it right the first time and don’t cut corners. Don never looked for praises and was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working, for those he loved the most. Don is predeceased by his fraternal twin brother Ronald. But make no mistake, Don could pass as an identical twin to his younger brother Robert (Bob), with whom he had an extra special bond, and remained close to throughout his entire life.