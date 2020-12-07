Don’t forget: massive COVID-19 testing event today & tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two local hospitals will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing over the next two days.
At Samaritan Medical Center, testing at its drive-up testing site will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday.
Carthage Area Hospital will offer testing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. People are instructed to use the back entrance to the hospital off West Street.
Testing is free, but only by appointment. Appointments can be made at www.samaritanhealth.com/covid-test or by calling Samaritan’s resource line at 315-755-3100.
People can expect results in two or three days. Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by Public Health for contact tracing.
Officials hope to test tens of thousands of people as a way to gauge the surge in cases in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Officials say they hope to make it a bi-weekly event.
