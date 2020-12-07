SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Bohling, 65, of Sandy Creek died late evening on Friday, December 4, 2020, under the care of his loving family and Hospice of CNY.
Jeff was born in Gary, Indiana on May 1, 1955, son of Earl F. and Margaret R. LaRose Bohling. The family moved to Ogdensburg and he graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy.
On September 24, 1983 he married Christine L. Siver at Holy Family Church, Watertown with Rev. Robert Aucoin officiating.
The family lived in Texas from 1982 to 1992 where he worked construction in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. After moving back to New York, Jeff worked for White’s Lumber, for Grossman’s, returned to White’s Lumber and retired as assistant manager.
Jeff’s greatest love was spending time with his family. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the 700 Club. He also enjoyed golf, softball, music, and woodworking. He was an outdoorsman, especially spending time fishing and camping.He was a Giants and SU fan and was of Catholic faith.
Jeff is survived by his wife Christine; mother Margaret R. Aumell, Watertown; two daughters and their husbands, Jaime L. and J. Thomas Kopie, Watertown and Whitney N. and Jarrod G. McDermott, Pulaski; three grandchildren, Aubrie N. and Landyn J. Dillon and Maverick H. McDermott; brother and his wife Kyle D. and Ticia K. Aumell, Watertown; sister and her husband Amy M. and Brett Graveline, Ogdensburg; aunt and uncle Lillian and Paul Reese, Watertown; mother-in-law Eleanor E. Siver, Watertown; two brothers-in-law, Timothy J. and Mary Siver, Queensbury and John R. Siver II, Virginia Beach, VA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeff was predeceased by his father, Earl, step father Donald L. Aumell, aunt Jean Limoges, uncle, Lawrence Gorrow, and father-in-law John R. Siver.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, December 11, from 4 to 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 12, at 10 AM followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for admittance to all services. Online condolences to Jeff’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to American Cancer Society, Attn.: Watertown Relay for Life, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.
