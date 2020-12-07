John T. Love, 54, of Heuvelton

John was an avid fisherman, enjoyed socializing with friends and family, hunting, playing cards and helping his parents with any projects (carpentry or otherwise). He was a genuinely selfless person with a tremendous heart, which was filled with love for his family, particularly his sons, and loved them immensely. Known as a very hard worker, he would help anyone who needed it. John and his unforgettable laugh will be missed by all who knew him along with him saying: “Yaw Yaw, I’m Johnny Love!”