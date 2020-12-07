HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - John T. Love, 54, of Heuvelton unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon (December 5, 2020) at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Linda (Dority) Love, three sons John, Jesse, and Wyatt Love, all of Heuvelton, brothers Thomas (Rosaria) Love and Dana Love, both of Gouverneur, a sister Paula Love Reddick of Washington, a mother-in-law Betty LaBow of Hammond, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was born on September 5, 1966 in Ogdensburg, NY to Thomas and Linda (Dority) Love. He graduated from Gouverneur High School and BOCES. After graduation, he started his career working in skilled carpentry. He married the love of his life Jeri LaBow in 2000. He was employed for Continental Construction Company in Fowler until his passing.
Mr. Love was predeceased by his beloved wife Jeri Love in 2004, maternal grandparents John and Ruby Dority, paternal grandparents Donald and Marjorie Love and many aunts and uncles.
John was an avid fisherman, enjoyed socializing with friends and family, hunting, playing cards and helping his parents with any projects (carpentry or otherwise). He was a genuinely selfless person with a tremendous heart, which was filled with love for his family, particularly his sons, and loved them immensely. Known as a very hard worker, he would help anyone who needed it. John and his unforgettable laugh will be missed by all who knew him along with him saying: “Yaw Yaw, I’m Johnny Love!”
Condolences, thoughts, and memories can be shared online with John’s family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.