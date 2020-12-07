Mabel Elizabeth Brooks Walker, 93, of Watertown

She was born on November 26, 1927 to Harry F. Brooks and Mabel Tice Brooks in Clarion, PA., the 3rd of six children. She often recalled fond memories of her childhood in Clarion, growing up during the Depression in a family that prided itself on thrift, sharing, and homespun entertainment. From her mother she learned how to sew and cook, to can fruits and vegetables, and to share these among other gifts with neighbors and her church community. Throughout her life, she loved to garden and provide her family and friends with home-cooked meals throughout the year from her vegetable garden. Along with gardening, canning, and cooking, came baking. One of the traditions in her family was an all-day production to bake bread at Christmastime and deliver it warm from the oven to friends all across the city. She and her husband, T. Urling Walker, were also fond of entertaining and hosting various civic events at their home.