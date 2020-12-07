Muriel J. Reome, 83, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Muriel J. Reome, 83, died Sunday morning, December 6th, at the Samaritan Medical Center.
There will be a Graveside Committal Service at 1:30pm Wednesday, December 9th, at Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium with Reverend Donald Briant officiating. Masks and social distancing will apply. There will be a private funeral service held at the family’s convenience.
Muriel was born June 23rd, 1937, in Black River, the daughter of Elmer and Florence Conaway Hoover. She graduated from Evans Mills schools in 1955.
On December 22nd, 1967, she married Robert Reome, in Watertown, with Justice of the Peace, Allen Gardner officiating. Robert, who retired from working at Anchor Freight, died March 3rd, 2008 at age 72.
Muriel worked different jobs until starting her family, then became a homemaker for the rest of her life.
She enjoyed cooking, doing 300-piece puzzles, and most importantly her family.
Surviving are her four children, Reverend Herbert (Theresa) Williams of Virginia, Carol Bolio, with whom she resided with for the last 12 years, of Evans Mills, Brian (Cindy) Reome of LaFargeville, and Bruce (Yvette) Reome of Clayton; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
One brother, Donald Hoover, died in 2005.
Donations can be made to the Evans Mills Ambulance Squad, 8733 Factory Street, Evans Mills, N.Y. 13637, or the Pamelia Fire Department, 25082 County Rt 16, Evans Mills, N.Y. 13637.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.