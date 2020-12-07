Officials share reflections on Mabel Walker’s passing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local officials and community leaders are expressing their grief, condolences, and reflections on the passing of Mabel Walker.
Walker died Sunday at the age of 93.
She was a noted philanthropist and the wife of former Watertown Mayor Tom Walker.
This is a statement from state Sen. Patty Ritchie:
“A pillar of the Watertown community for many years, Mabel Walker will be sorely missed by the many people who knew and loved her.
“The list of ways that Mabel Walker has positively impacted our region is seemingly without end. As the cofounder of Hospice of Jefferson County, she gave the gift of compassion to countless people in need of peace and comfort. Alongside her husband, former Mayor T. Urling Walker, she made it a priority to see that local people had expanded access to cancer treatment; a cause that was extremely personal and close to her heart.
“To say Mabel Walker’s philanthropy and volunteerism have changed the North Country for the better would be an understatement. The impact of her generosity was transformative and will be felt for many generations to come. I join people across the North Country in mourning her loss and extend my most sincere condolences to her family and friends.”
Here is a statement from current Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith:
“On Sunday December 6, 2020, the City of Watertown heard the news of the passing of Mabel Walker. The City Council, staff and I extend our deepest condolences to former Mayor T. Urling Walker, Laurie Pike, Tom Walker and all of the family members and friends Mabel loved so dearly.
“Mabel Walker was a dedicated proponent of many causes in the City of Watertown and the North Country. She and Mayor Walker’s philanthropy has had a positive effect on many citizens and their lives which will last for generations. Just as importantly, Mabel Walker was an advocate for women and passionate in her stance that they should have a seat at the table with their male counterparts. Mabel believed women should be heard and inspired countless women to make themselves heard.
“One of Mabel’s strongest qualities was her honesty. If she disagreed with you, not to worry. She would let you know in a way that was constructive and, more often than not, helped you to see another point of view you hadn’t considered before.
I” would like to thank Mabel for her support and guidance throughout the years. On behalf of the City of Watertown, I would like to express my gratitude to Mabel and her family for her many contributions to our City. She will be missed, but her memory will certainly live on in the many organizations and people she positively impacted throughout her lifetime.”
