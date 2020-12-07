Report: Biden selects former 10th commander Gen. Lloyd Austin for Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - CNN reports President-elect Joe Biden has selected a former 10th Mountain Division commander, retired General Lloyd Austin, as his Defense Secretary.
Gen. Austin was on a short list of three names for the position, according to CNN.
If he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gen. Austin would be the first Black man to serve as Secretary of Defense. The job is a civilian role, and Gen. Austin will require a congressional waiver to fill the position.
General Austin served as the commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division from 2003 to 2005 - a time when soldiers saw constant deployments to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He went on to other high-ranking roles, including Vice Chief of Staff of the United State Army and commander of United States Central Command.
His leadership ability has been touted by those who have worked with him, including John McHugh, former north country congressman and former Army Secretary, who said Austin has the temperament and experience that would be necessary for the job.
