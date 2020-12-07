Rose M. Stowell, 90, of Brasher Iron Works

BRASHER IRON WORKS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rose M. Stowell, 90, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena with her family at her bedside.
Rose was born on June 5, 1930 in Brasher Falls, daughter of the late Angus and Mildred (Mitchell) Anderson. She married George H. Stowell on October 8, 1948 at St. Patrick Church in Hogansburg with Mons. Funkie celebrating the Mass. Sharing a joy for life, they were partners in love and enjoyed socializing with friends. They shared a blessed union of 64 years prior to his passing on July 4, 2013.
She tended to the gardens around her home, flower, and vegetable, with much pride. She was a hard worker, as a housekeeper for Dr. Carson in Helena and as an aide at the Highland Nursing Home. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed time spent snowmobiling and playing cards. She was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Hogansburg and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a member of the Helen Volunteer Fire Department Axillary, and the Moose Lodge in Massena.
Rose is survived by her children, Clifford and Pamela Stowell of Bedford, IN and Brian and Cathy Stowell of Brasher, two daughters-in-law, Kathy Stowell and Joyce Stowell, both of Brasher, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a brother, Edward Henderson several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George, her mother Mildred Grant, and three children, Denise, Craig, and Richard and a brother, Clifford.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11am to 1 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Funeral services follow at 1 pm at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls. In keeping with NYS regulations, facial covings, personal distancing, and occupancy rules will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Helena Fire Department, PO Box 85, Helena, NY 13649
During this time of state social restriction, take a moment to connect with her family with memories at www.hammillfh.com.
