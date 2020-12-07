Rose M. Stowell, 90, of Brasher Iron Works

She tended to the gardens around her home, flower, and vegetable, with much pride. She was a hard worker, as a housekeeper for Dr. Carson in Helena and as an aide at the Highland Nursing Home. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed time spent snowmobiling and playing cards. She was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Hogansburg and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a member of the Helen Volunteer Fire Department Axillary, and the Moose Lodge in Massena.