SPCA: cuddly Stitch

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stitch wants little more than a human to cuddle with and a nice couch to sleep on.
Jordan Walker-Rodriguez and Lexi Norris say the cuddly 2-year-old came to the Jefferson County SPCA last weekend.
He was one of about 50 dogs rescued from a hoarding case.
He’s very good natured and seems to get along well with cats, other dogs, and pretty much everyone.
Pet adoptions are by appointment only. You can call 315-782-3260 to set one up. You can check out available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org.
The SPCA can always use donations, but especially at this time of year. You can donate on the website or buy the shelter something from its Amazon Wish List.
