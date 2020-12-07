Tri-county region sees 3 new deaths, 86 additional COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new COVID-19 deaths and another 86 positive cases were reported Monday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
There were 38 new cases to report in Jefferson County Monday.
Eight people are hospitalized; 254 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,339 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 5 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,077 positive cases.
The county says 810 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Monday that 30 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,212.
Officials said 327 cases are active and 13 people are hospitalized.
The county reported Monday that 19 people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 3 new deaths since public health’s last report last Friday.
According to the county, 866 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 18 new cases Monday.
The county has had a total of 418 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 12 people are hospitalized and 92 are in isolation.
Another 423 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 322 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
