Watertown police: stabbing victim released from hospital, knife recovered

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police say a teenager, who had been stabbed Friday night in the city, has been released from the hospital.
The 17 year old boy, whose name is withheld due to his age, underwent surgery at Samaritan Medical Center and was able to go home Saturday, according to police.
The stabbing occurred during a fight between groups of teenagers at 845 Starbuck Avenue at Starwood Apartments, police said.
Police also said a knife has been recovered and they’re busy interviewing multiple witnesses.
No arrests have been made.
Police said they’re working with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office because the case may require family court action due to the ages of those involved.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 315-782-2233.
