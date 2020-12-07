What were those strange lights in the sky?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some people around the North Country saw a string of lights in the sky over the weekend.
Viewers, like Mike Corwin, shared photos of the strange lights to Send It To 7.
Corwin reported seeing them Sunday at around 6:05 p.m.
The lights weren’t space ships with aliens or military aircraft from Fort Drum, as some folks suggested.
It turns out the lights have been seen around the U.S. and, according to media reports from around the country, the phenomena can be chalked up to SpaceX satellites called Starlink.
The Starlink project is designed to to deliver high-speed broadband internet to remote locations.
SpaceX is a private American aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
The company has launched hundreds of satellites into an orbit about 180 miles above Earth. The satellites can be visible to observers under clear, dark skies.
