WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - William H. McGarry, 96, of Watertown passed away Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village where he had resided since July 23, 2015.
Bill was born in Croghan on June 22, 1924, son of William F. and Geraldine Corcoran McGarry and he graduated from Watertown High School.
On March 4, 1943 he entered the US Army and served in the Company A 299th Engineer C Battalion in Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France, and Rhineland. Bill received the American Service, Good Conduct, World War II Victory and European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medals. He also received the Bronze Star Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation and was honorably discharged on December 3, 1945.
While on leave from the Army he married Margaret Kirkland on March 18, 1944 and she died on April 16, 2020.
Bill worked in the sales department for Bradley Hardware. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville and a member of the Brownville American Legion and the NRA. He enjoyed travel, cross country skiing, boating, trapshooting, hunting, and archery.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law Virginia I. McGarry, LaFargeville; sister-in-law Marion Kirkland, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, son James P. McGarry, April 27, 2007, grandson James D. McGarry, November 14, 1999, and two sisters Mary Frances Plumpton, November 26, 2011, and Marjorie Carpenter.
A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday, December 9, at 11 AM followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for entrance to the services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Bill’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
