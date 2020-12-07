Your Turn: feedback on Currier arrest, hardware store help & Mabel Walker

By Diane Rutherford | December 7, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 2:27 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena Mayor Timmy Currier has taken a leave of absence so he can seek professional treatment. That’s after he was arrested at gunpoint on drug and other charges:

He is a mayor and a former chief of police. He should be smart enough to not make such a stupid choice.

James Mitchell

Addiction doesn’t discriminate. I hope he gets better and I don’t trust him to stay in office.

Jessi Saxby

Had he not been who he was do you think the task force would have arrested him in such a way? ...Grandstanding is what it looked like to me.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

Sad for Massena. There are enough issues there without this mess.

Linda Delosh

When Waddington Hardware and Building Supply’s entire full-time staff went into quarantine, family, friends and former employees stepped up to keep the business open:

That was wonderful to do.

Virginia Tiernan

This is why I love living in northern NY!

Diane Gusa

Mabel Walker, who with her husband, used their fortune to better the lives of countless northern New Yorkers, died Sunday at her home at the age of 93:

She will be missed. A great lady for sure.

Sandra Haight

She was a wonderful woman who led a life of service. What a beautiful legacy she leaves.

Diane Bouchard Leonard

