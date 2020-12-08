Annette Farr Meade, 71, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Annette Farr Meade, 71, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Pontiac Care and Rehab Center in Oswego.
A private burial will be held in Hailesboro Cemetery with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Annette was born on September 29, 1949 at Van Duzee Hospital in Gouverneur, the daughter of Roger G. and Marjorie E. (Hubbard) Farr.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1968.
On October 11, 1969, she married Kenneth J. Meade Jr., and the couple moved to North Creek, NY where she lived until her divorce in 2006.
Upon moving back to Gouverneur, Annette lived at Cambray Courts until her mother needed assistance with her health care. She moved to Hailesboro and provided care for her mother until her mother’s passing in 2016. Annette then moved into Pine Grove Apartments in Gouverneur, residing there until her own health began to fail and she moved into Pontiac Care in Oswego.
If you ever met Annette, she always had a smile, never had a cross word, and she never forgot your name. Annette enjoyed baking, cooking, watching tv, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and bingo, and donating time to the Gouverneur VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Annette is survived by her brothers William Farr, Tommie Farr, and Roger Farr Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Marjorie and Roger Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Annette are encouraged to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
