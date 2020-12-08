Another cold day, but a little more sun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday morning was super cold for this time of year.
Many places started the day in the teens, others in the low 20s.
We could see a few light flurries, but otherwise Tuesday will be partly sunny and cold.
Highs will be in the mid-20s.
A low-pressure system moves in overnight, bringing snow and rising temperatures. It will be in the low 30s by morning.
Wednesday starts with snow that mixes with rain heading into the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 30s on Thursday.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.
There’s a chance of rain on Saturday and rain is likely on Sunday. It will be in the upper 40s Saturday and in the mid-40s on Sunday.
There’s a chance of snow Monday. Highs will be in the low 30s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.