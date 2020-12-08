Arts All-Star: McKenna Lalonde

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - McKenna Lalonde likes to give positive messages in her art, “because the world needs it.”
The Watertown artist is the 7 News Arts All-Star for December 7, 2020.
“I’d like to create a safe space for people with anxiety, other mental health disorders, or people who just need to share their story,” she said, “and I think art is a great way to get there.”
She wants to major in communications while minoring in fashion merchandising and journalism.
Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.