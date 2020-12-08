Career-Tech All-Star: Alyssa Shatraw

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Animals have always been a huge part of my life,” Alyssa Shatraw said.
The Watertown student is the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for December 8, 2020.
She studies vet practices at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
She says pets are important, particularly during the pandemic.
“Having someone who can be there for you when you can’t, like, visit anyone else or go anywhere has been a real help to people,” she said.
Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.