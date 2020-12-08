Cost of fixing one Watertown pool may be higher than filling in another

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council’s decision over which pool to close is now a little harder to make.
City engineer Michael Delaney told council members when they met Monday night that repairs to the north side’s Flynn pool would likely cost more than filling in the Alteri Pool at the fairgrounds.
Delaney says replacement parts alone could cost be between $30,000 and $40,000.
He said he needs more time to determine which pool makes more sense to keep.
The council had decided in September to close the Alteri pool, so when a leak was discovered in the north side pool last month, officials were faced with the possibility of switching which pool would stay open.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.