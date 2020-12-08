COVID-19 case closes Lewis County DMV to public

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - All in-person services at Lewis County DMV are suspended for two weeks because of a positive case of COVID-19.
That’s from county clerk Jake Moser who says the move has no bearing on road tests, which are scheduled out of Utica and do not involve Lewis County employees.
Otherwise, the office will be closed for 14 days while staff wait for test results or the quarantine period to end.
Staff will continue to work via mail and the DMV drop box, but no one else will be allowed inside.
Anyone who had an appointment over the next two weeks will be contacted to reschedule.
People who visited the DMV recently will be contacted if Public Health thinks they may be at risk.
