Judith A. Harland, 80, of Ogdensburg

Surviving are her children Gregg (Becky) Harland of Ogdensburg; Mary Jane (Anthony) Rishe of Lisbon, Beth Anne (Jeff) Maynard of Fleetwood, PA and Amy (Chris) Wilson of Fargo, ND; grandchildren Rachel (Sarah) Stanton of Ogdensburg, Gregg Harland Jr. & his companion Lindsay Demers of Ogdensburg, Andrew (Marine) Harper of CA, Laura (Shawn) Demers of VA, Morgan (Jeremy) Knab of Myrtle Beach, SC, Julia, Rowan & Layla Rishe all of Lisbon, Kial Maynard & his fiancee’ Ruth Lynch of PA, Erin Maynard of Gouverneur and Vivian, Gigi & Nathaniel Wilson of Fargo, ND; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2-great-great grandchildren on the way; a brother William (Patricia) Erving of Florida; a sister Phyllis Brolinski of Lewiston, NY; a nephew Dale Bouchey of Ogdensburg; and a very special friend Linda Vanhouse & her family of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.