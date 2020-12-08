Judith A. Harland, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Judith A. Harland, age 80 of Ogdensburg will be held on Thursday (December 10, 2020) at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Burial will follow at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Harland passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday (Dec 7, 2020).
Surviving are her children Gregg (Becky) Harland of Ogdensburg; Mary Jane (Anthony) Rishe of Lisbon, Beth Anne (Jeff) Maynard of Fleetwood, PA and Amy (Chris) Wilson of Fargo, ND; grandchildren Rachel (Sarah) Stanton of Ogdensburg, Gregg Harland Jr. & his companion Lindsay Demers of Ogdensburg, Andrew (Marine) Harper of CA, Laura (Shawn) Demers of VA, Morgan (Jeremy) Knab of Myrtle Beach, SC, Julia, Rowan & Layla Rishe all of Lisbon, Kial Maynard & his fiancee’ Ruth Lynch of PA, Erin Maynard of Gouverneur and Vivian, Gigi & Nathaniel Wilson of Fargo, ND; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2-great-great grandchildren on the way; a brother William (Patricia) Erving of Florida; a sister Phyllis Brolinski of Lewiston, NY; a nephew Dale Bouchey of Ogdensburg; and a very special friend Linda Vanhouse & her family of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Judy was predeceased by her husband Bruce Harland on October 16, 2020 and a son Bruce Harland Jr. on August 8, 1982.
Judy was born on June 18, 1940 in Niagara Falls, a daughter of the late Albert & Fannie (Hillman) Irving. She graduated from Lewiston Porter Central and continued her education at Buffalo State University. She was later married to Bruce E. Harland on July 11, 1959 in Lewiston.
Her career began running a daycare out of her home while she raised her family. She later became a teacher’s aide for St. Lawrence Lewis Boces for 6 years, and in 1988 she began working for the Department of Social Services as a child welfare worker until her retirement in 2002.
Judy was a member of the Red Hat Society, Fort La Presentation Volunteer, Westside PTA President, Remington Kids Place Volunteer and First Presbyterian Church Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and Elder. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, her animals, gardening, traveling, knitting, crocheting and caring for her neighbors in need of a friend.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, Fort La Presentation, First Presbyterian Church or the Richard Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
