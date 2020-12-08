Mary Ann Lesperance, 78, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Ann Lesperance age 78 of Ogdensburg passed away on Tuesday (Dec 8, 2020) at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home. As per her request there will be no funeral services. Burial will be at Notre Dame Cemetery.
Surviving is her sister Rona Lacomb of Ogdensburg and a brother Andrew Lesperance of Massena; along with many nieces and nephews.
Her sister Neila Torres predeceased her.
Mary Ann was born on July 12, 1942 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Theodore & Helen (Steinburg) Lesperance. She attended Lincoln and Ogdensburg Free Academy schools.
During her career she worked as a waitress in New Orleans, worked in the cafeteria at Kennedy School and most recently worked in the housekeeping department at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home until she retired.
Mary Ann enjoyed playing bingo, walking and listening to music. Memorial Contributions can be made to Notre Dame Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
