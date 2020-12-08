Mary T. Hager-Killeen, 92, of Watertown

Prior to her marriage Mary worked for NY Telephone Co. for a few years. She then was a secretary for the Watertown City School District for 25 years. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and was a member of both the Ha Ha Club and Case Jr. Retired Employees. Mary enjoyed travel, music, crafting, gardening, boating, and spending winters in Florida. She was deeply loved and revered by her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mary was well known at Samaritan Keep Home where she was a daily visitor to her husband for 17 years before becoming a resident herself. Her family would like a special thank you to the staff at Samaritan Keep Home and Hospice for their wonderful care of their loved one.