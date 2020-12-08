More problems found at Watertown’s Flynn Pool

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Inspections to Watertown’s northside pool Tuesday revealed major fixes are needed.
The city’s engineer says the Flynn Pool’s shell has significant deficiencies.
Previous estimates to resurface the shell have been around $120,000 dollars and that doesn’t account for mechanical issues that also have been found and need to be fixed.
Meanwhile, the Alteri Pool, the one city lawmakers had decided to fill, doesn’t appear to have any structural damage to its shell.
“At this point, without getting more information, it appears the Alteri Pool would be a more economical pool to operate,” said City Engineer Michael Delaney.
He says that he is working with contractors to finalze repair costs at both pools and he will submit a full report to the city manager by the end of the month.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.