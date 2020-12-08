NY Senators want extra water released at Moses-Saunders Power Dam

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - It worked once, so do it again. That’s what two U.S. Senators say about releasing extra water this winter at the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Massena.
New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have written the International Joint Commission, asking it to take the same action it did last winter by allowing a deviation from Plan 2014.
That deviation would allow more water to be released and the letter says that would help stave off significant flooding and economic losses along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines in the spring.
We were unable to reach IJC officials for comment.
