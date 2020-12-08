One dead, two hurt in house explosion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, a home explosion leveled a house on the south side of town near 52nd and L streets, WOWT reported.
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick confirmed one person was killed and two others injured in the explosion.
Two homes next to the exploded house were also severely damaged in the explosion, he said.
Gas service was shut off around the area and the fire department evacuated the entire block on both sides, Fitzpatrick said.
A dog was also pulled away from the scene and given oxygen, he said.
Omaha Police are assisting fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion, Fitzpatrick said.
Others in the area said they could feel shaking from the explosion from five blocks away.
