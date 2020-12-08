Rainbow Motel fire investigation closed, no cause determined

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The investigation into last month’s fire at the Rainbow Motel is closed with the cause labeled as “undetermined.”
Flames destroyed the town of Pamelia motel on November 9. No injuries were reported.
The investigation was completed by a team composed of the Jefferson County Fire & Emergency Management Office Cause and Origin Team members, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Glen Park Fire Department and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
“At this point in time, the determination into the cause of the fire at the Rainbow Motel is being labeled as undetermined at this time,” said Joe Plummer, director of Fire and Emergency Management, in a news release. “This investigation is closed at this time pending any further information to come forth.”
Firefighters were able to save the motel’s office, but the rest of the building is either destroyed or severely damaged. Officials said the blaze was at its worst on the second floor and on the roof.
