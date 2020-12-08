River tourism took a hit in 2020

COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a bad year for tourism in the Thousand Islands.
In fact, 2020 got the poorest marks in the 22-year history of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council’s survey of tourism-related businesses.
Almost half – 46 percent – of businesses responding to the survey were disappointed with the season.
Chief among the reasons were the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of the U.S.-Canada border to all-but-essential traffic.
“The worldwide travel industry is among the most severely impacted by the pandemic and while we performed better than many destinations, we are not immune to that here in the 1000 Islands,” tourism director Corey Fram said in a release.
“It was a historically down year but there were also silver linings,” he said. “Some operators had exceptionally strong seasons in part due to Covid‐19.”
About a third of businesses reported being pleased with the season while another 20 percent said they were satisfied.
Eighty-one percent said they expect tourism to improve in the next five years and more than 70 percent predicted their own businesses would improve.
The most positive reactions came from businesses in the marine, camping, and recreation sectors, along with retail.
Negative feedback was strongest from the events and entertainment sector.
More than 150 businesses in New York and Ontario responded to the survey.
Full results are at www.ticouncil.com.
