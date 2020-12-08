MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert W. LaCroix, 73, formerly of Massena, passed away on October 28, 2020 at the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse.
Robert was born April 4, 1947 in Manchester, CT, son of the late Robert Archie and Adrienne Aurore LaBrie LaCroix. He married Roberta LaBranche on September 26, 1970 at Church of St. Mary’s in Putnam, CT. Roberta predeceased hm on August 26, 2007.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening. He was very artistic and loved to cook and eat.
He is survived by two sisters, Donna Jean Safford of Derby Line, VT; and Jacqueline Lucier of Dayville, CT; and three brothers Marc and Laura LaCroix of East Charleston, VT; Michael LaCroix of East Charleston, VT; and David and Karen Grimaldi of Pompton Plains, NJ.
Besides his parents Robert and Adrienne, he was predeceased by a sister Lisa Grimaldi, and a brother Richard LaCroix.
As per his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
