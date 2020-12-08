Ruby V. Cavanaugh, 98, of Lowville

Ruby was born on April 6, 1922 at home in Denmark, NY, daughter of the late Floyd and Flossie Peck Snyder. She attended country school and graduated from Copenhagen Central School. On May 10, 1940 she married Ernest Gyore. Together with her husband, Ernest, they owned and operated a dairy farm on the Hodge Road, Lowville. Mr. Gyore died February 10, 1978. She married Arthur Cavanaugh on July 7, 1979 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield, with Rev. Robert Cotter officiating. Arthur died on December 25, 2003. Ruby worked at Community Bank, Lowville, NY for 14 years. She was a Gold Star Mother. She also served on the Beeches Bridge Cemetery Board for 12 years and served on the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary Board for many years.