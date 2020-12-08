Ruby V. Cavanaugh, 98, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ruby V. Cavanaugh, 98, of 6182 River Street, Glenfield, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home.
Due to covid, a funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. There will be no calling hours. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 3 G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343 or Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Paul E. Gyore of Lowville; Dennis and Susan Gyore of Glenfield; a daughter and son-in-law: Judy and Kevin Waterman of Lyons Falls; a brother and sister-in-law: Gordon and Linda Snyder of Georgia; a sister and brother-in-law: Sylvia and Bruce Woodhouse of Lowville; and a sister-in-law: Dorothy Snyder of Copenhagen; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husbands: Ernest Gyore and Arthur Cavanaugh; a son, Allan Gyore who was killed in action on March 5, 1969; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Gyore; 2 brothers: Clifford Snyder and David Snyder
Ruby was born on April 6, 1922 at home in Denmark, NY, daughter of the late Floyd and Flossie Peck Snyder. She attended country school and graduated from Copenhagen Central School. On May 10, 1940 she married Ernest Gyore. Together with her husband, Ernest, they owned and operated a dairy farm on the Hodge Road, Lowville. Mr. Gyore died February 10, 1978. She married Arthur Cavanaugh on July 7, 1979 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield, with Rev. Robert Cotter officiating. Arthur died on December 25, 2003. Ruby worked at Community Bank, Lowville, NY for 14 years. She was a Gold Star Mother. She also served on the Beeches Bridge Cemetery Board for 12 years and served on the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary Board for many years.
Mrs. Cavanaugh was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
