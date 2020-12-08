Sandy Creek goes to remote learning for rest of year

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandy Creek Central is going to full remote learning until after the first of the year.
In a letter to the district, superintendent Kyle Faulkner said it’s because of positive COVID-19 cases and because many staff are under quarantine.
Online learning starts today (Tuesday) and lasts until January 4 for all students.
Students in some programs will continue to be transported: CTE Programs at CiTi BOCES, P-Tech, Project Explore, CTE Advantage, Pulaski Academic Center, ACES, STRIVE, and Stepping Stones.
The district, Faulkner says in the letter, will still provide meals to students, but differently than in the spring.
Meals will have to be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this coming Thursday through December 22.
Call the district office at 315-387-3445 extension 1510 if you would like to pick up meals.
