11th Ogdensburg nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleven people are reported dead from COVID-19 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
The 11th was reported Tuesday morning.
In all, 149 cases have been reported since November 22, 88 of them residents and 61 staff.
Ten residents have recovered and 12 staff have returned to work virus-free.
Two people from the Ogdensburg facility are hospitalized because of the disease
At United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, 10 cases have been reported since November 29, seven residents and three staff.
Two residents and one staff have tested positive at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton.
At neither Canton facility is anyone hospitalized, nor are any deaths reported.
