Thomas Rudkoff, 76, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas Rudkoff passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday Dec 6, 2020 at the age of 76. The very next day Dec 7 he was celebrating his heavenly wedding anniversary with his beloved friend and wife, Rosemary. They married in a small ceremony Dec 7th, 1996.
Thomas was born to John and Mabel (Irene) Rudkoff on May 5, 1944.
Tom worked for many years for Niagara Mohawk before retiring early to care for and spend time with his wife, Rosemary. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren he gained through his marriage to Rosemary. He was a patient, giving man who would spend hours with the grandchildren teaching them about life, woodworking, building or making a good cup of “camp coffee”, he was their “Thomas” and they loved him.
Tom is survived by his sisters Sarah Cameron of Waddington, Harriet (Gordon) Tupper of Mount Dora Fl, step children Pamela Baker of Wesley Chapel Fl, Romona (Frank) Miller of Zephyrhills Fl, Scott (Mary) Gearsbeck of Oswegatchie NY, Rhonda Phelps of Dade City Fl, and Jackie Howard of Myrtle Beach SC.
He is also survived by 3 granddaughters, Gabrielle, Caitlyn and Adrianna, 8 grandsons, Benjamin, Kyle, Robert, Scott, Brandon, Andrew, Mackenzie and Taylor, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, John and Irene Rudkoff, his wife, Rosemary, and sisters Mary Brown, Elizabeth Phillips and Jean Davis.
A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
