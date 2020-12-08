Thomas Rudkoff, 76, of Edwards

Tom worked for many years for Niagara Mohawk before retiring early to care for and spend time with his wife, Rosemary. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren he gained through his marriage to Rosemary. He was a patient, giving man who would spend hours with the grandchildren teaching them about life, woodworking, building or making a good cup of “camp coffee”, he was their “Thomas” and they loved him.