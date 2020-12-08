Time to enroll for JCC spring semester classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s spring semester starts January 25, so now is a good time to enroll.
Director of admissions Chelsea Marra talked about what’s involved during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can see her interview in the video above.
You can apply for admission at sunyjefferson.edu/admission.
If you’ve already applied, you can email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu to make an appointment to set up your class schedule.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.